Efforts to fix two of Maine’s historic Henry Hooper fog bells — one at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol and the other at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle — are now complete.

After sustaining heavy damage during the January storms, the brick bell house at Pemaquid Point was left in ruins.

A weather station inside the tower registered a wind of 68 mph on Jan. 10. Although no one saw the wave hit, as it happened before sunrise, Bristol Parks and Recreation Director Shelley Gallagher said the structure had been struck hard.

“A wave knocked out two of the walls,” Gallagher said. “The remaining brick had shifted, so we put a brace in the corner and tied the bell to a chain so it wouldn’t wash away.”

The next storm on Jan. 12 caused more damage, tearing off the lighthouse keeper’s building siding and washing the fence out to sea. The bell was found inside the tower underneath a pile of bricks and fractured wood.

As a self-funded municipal department, the Parks and Recreation team called for bids to fix the damage, but the cost of repairs exceeded $750,000, well more than the department could afford.

Advertisement

Gallagher sought out Larry Luce, a local mason with expertise in historical restoration, and followed up with DND Construction. The construction crew had replaced the bell tower’s shingles the November before and agreed to repair the three that came off in addition to the siding on the lightkeeper’s building.

South Bristol resident Peter MacCready, moved by the devastation, offered to donate a new wooden frame for the fog bell, which was taken down months before the storm.

“The only reason we rehung the bell was because we had to repair the roof,” said Gallagher. “Despite the damage, good came from it all.”

Luce used 60% of the original bricks, sourcing the remainder from a Lisbon factory built around the same time (late 1800s). This was done to ensure the bell tower would remain on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fiber rebar and stainless steel turnbuckles were added to support the roof so that the tower could maintain its historic look and be strong enough to stand for generations to come. The groups hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the restoration on Sept. 14.

“Although the fog bell was decommissioned in the 1930s, it represents our maritime history,” said Gallagher. “We took a hit, but thanks to the generosity of locals and a hardworking team, we were able to make a comeback in under eight months.”

Advertisement

Similarly, after removing its bell tower in October 2023, Lincoln Academy in Newcastle shifted its focus to assessing the project’s scope and fundraising efforts.

An engineering assessment of the tower revealed structural issues last December, including a tilt on the floor requiring weight-bearing supports. The historic Hooper bell was sent to a Pennsylvania foundry for refurbishment, and in February, Robins Construction was hired to rebuild the belfry.

According to Lincoln Academy Director of Communications Jenny Mayher, the restoration totaled $282,000, less than the school expected.

The belfry was rebuilt and a copper roof installed on time for students’ arrival on campus this fall.

“The bell tower serves as a symbol, bridging our past to our future,” said Heather D’Ippolito, Lincoln Academy’s director of community engagement and development. “We’ve all been looking forward to hearing it ring again.”

The iconic weather vane, constructed by former shop teacher Dick Chadwick and mechanical drawing teacher Danny Day in the 1970s, was replicated in aluminum by an alumni-owned business, Master’s Machine. The design, an alewife, overlooks the nearby Damariscotta River in honor of the many fish ladders nearby.

Mayher noted that the belfry has played a key role in traditions since the schoolhouse was built in 1867. It’s typically rung at the opening and closing of each school day, during graduation, and by sports teams after clinching a championship.

“Lincoln Academy was here before the public school system,” said Mayher. “The bell holds meaning for the community, as all hear it.”

The Academy will give those who didn’t get a chance to ring it last year, like the debate and wrestling teams, an opportunity to do so on September 28 at 11 a.m. to commence homecoming weekend.

Copy the Story Link