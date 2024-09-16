ON SALE NOW
Gentleman Brawlers, Sept. 19. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $22. rocklandstrand.com
Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org
Memories of Patsy – The Patsy Cline Tribute Show, Sept. 19. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org
Ryan Blotnick Quartet, Sept. 20. Portland Conservatory of Music, $29.50. porttix.com
Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Shawn Phillips, Sept. 21. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $39 to $80. jonathansogunquit.com
Switchfoot, Sept. 21. Aura, Portland, $40.50. auramaine.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra plays Beethoven’s 9th, Sept. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $15 to $96. porttix.com
Shane’s Teeth Take Two: More songs and stories of Shane McGowan, Sept. 22. The Hill Arts, Portland, $25. thehillarts.me
Talisk, Sept. 23. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Dirty Honey, Sept. 27. Aura. Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com
The Thrill is Back: Jeff Pitchell, Claudette King, Tyrone Vaughan, Sept. 27. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $50 to $91. jonathansogunquit.me
Griffin William Sherry, Sept. 27. Maine Craft Distilling, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Kashmir – Led Zeppelin tribute, Sept. 28. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $39 to $80. jonathansogunquit.me
Bombay Rickey, Sept. 28. The Hill Arts, Portland, $20. thehillarts.me
The Heavy Heavy, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sinton & Bishop and Miller & Corrigan, Sept. 28. Portland Conservatory of Music, $29.50. porttix.com
Derek Herzer and Glenn Williams, Sept. 29. Portland Conservatory of Music, $29.50. porttix.com
Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Tom DiMenna & Friends Present Story Songs of the ’70s, Oct. 3. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $34 to $75. jonathansogunquit.com
Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Road Waves, Oct. 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org
Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Roaring ’20s: Rhapsody in Blue, Oct. 4 & 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $15 to $96. porttix.com
Marguerite Juenemann, Oct. 5. Portland Conservatory of Music, $29.50. porttix.com
Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org
Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Birdtalker, Oct. 9. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Asking Alexandria, Oct. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com
Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Yo-Yo Ma with Portland Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, sold out. porttix.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Oct. 11. Portland House of Music, $20, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Boyscott with Raavi and Lily Konigsberg, Oct. 11. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Vanessa Collier, Oct. 11. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $52.50 to $93.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
North Star Baroque: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Oct. 18. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $35. porttix.com
Duo Mundi George & Guli, Oct. 18. Portland Conservatory of Music, $62.50. porttix.com
Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Neil Pearlman, Oct. 19. Portland Conservatory of Music, $62.80. porttix.com
Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com
Alex Lopez and The Xpress and Memphis Lightning, Oct. 20. The Hill Arts, Portland, $25. thehillarts.me
Jeremy Denk, Oct. 20. Portland Conservatory of Music, $62.50. porttix.com
Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com
Iris Piano Trio, Oct. 26. Portland Conservatory of Music, $29.50. porttix.com
Olivier Latry on the Kotzschmar Organ, Oct. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $33 or pay-what-you-choose. porttix.com
Cavetown, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
The Nightingale’s Sonata, Oct. 27. Maine Jewish Museum, Portland, $60. porttix.com
Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Set It Off, Oct. 30. Aura, Portland, $33. porttix.com
Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Neighbor & Lamp, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
David Singley, Nov. 1. The Hill Arts, Portland, $20. thehillarts.me
A Day To Remember, Nov. 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $89. crossarenaportland.com
Sparks The Rescue, Nov. 1. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
Jimmy Kenny & The Pirate Beach Band, Nov. 2. Aura, Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Voctave: The Corner of Broadway & Main Street, Nov. 2 & 3. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $15 to $96. porttix.com
Moontricks, Nov. 7. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
MercyMe and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com
Vertical Horizon, Nov. 9. Aura, Portland, $28. auramaine.com
Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn & Strauss, Nov. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $15 to $98. porttix.com
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nov. 10. Waterville Opera House, $139. watervillecreates.org
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com
Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Six Organs of Admittance and Tashi Dorji with Big Trash, Nov. 12. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com
Dead Meat, Nov. 14. The Hill Arts, Portland, $20. thehillarts.me
Lucinda Williams, Nov. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Ky-Maine Marley, Nov. 14. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
Kal Marks with Paper Lady and Amiright?, Nov. 15. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org
Foreigners Journey, Nov. 15. Aura, Portland, $19.50. $29.50. auramaine.com
The Disco Biscuits, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $48.50. statetheatreportland.com
Wild Pink and John Francis Flynn, Nov. 19. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Tusk, Nov. 22. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39. auramaine.com
Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Oshima Brothers, Nov. 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Spencer and the Walrus, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Stiff Socks, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fairytale of New York, Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Daughtry, Dec. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
12/OC Home for the Holidays, Dec. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Samba, Dec. 20. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
