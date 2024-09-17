I recently contacted Sen. Susan Collins, imploring her to stand up for our democracy, have the courage of Liz Cheney to put country over party, and endorse Kamala Harris for the presidency. I received the following reply, “While I have indicated that I will not be voting for either major party candidate this year, I do not base my support or opposition of a president’s priorities on whether or not I supported their campaign.”

Sen. Collins’ response is troubling. She is either saying she is not going to vote or she is voting for a third party. It is Sen. Collins’ patriotic duty as a citizen, much less a U.S. senator, to vote, and if she does vote, it will be for a third party.

Once again, using doublespeak, Sen. Collins wants it both ways. The residents of Maine should know where their elected officials stand.

Jill Miller

Kennebunkport

