BRIDGTON – Robert Michael Daley passed away in Lewiston on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the age of 86.

Michael was born April 21, 1938, in Portland, to William and Myrilla Daley. He was raised in the Greater Portland area and graduated Falmouth High School in the class of 1956. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College’s class of 1960 as a ski team and glee club member. His love and support for Dartmouth continued throughout his life. Michael spent the entirety of his career in the insurance business, mostly leading his firm R. Michael Daley and Associates where he did what he loved, helping people.

Michael continued in service throughout retirement. He was a proud member and past president of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary where he worked tirelessly to support the club’s motto of “service above self” while receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Michael was a proud member of The Downeasters Chorus where he found fellowship and an outlet for the music and showmanship that was ever- present within him. Michael energetically gave back to the community of Maine, of which he was so proud to be a part through these organizations and many others. He was a member of the Bridgton Alliance Church where he found peace, comfort and comradery each Sunday.

He is survived by his wife Faye Palmer Garland Daley, her daughter Gwen (Steve) Vosburgh, her son Glen (Kathy) and extended family; his son Ben (Leigh) Daley and grandchildren Joseph, Reese and Madison. He was predeceased by his son Seth Daley. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters Myrilla (Lynwood) Carson and Susan (Bill) Doughty and their extended families.

A Service of Celebration will be 12:30, Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Bridgton Alliance Church 368 Harrison Rd. Bridgton. A reception to follow at Stella’s on the Square, 6 N. High St. in Bridgton. A graveside committal service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery located at 9 Waites Landing Rd. in Falmouth on Friday, Sept. 20 at 11:00

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to: Bridgton Food Bank

be made in his honor

