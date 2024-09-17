WEST BATH – Rowena L. Sanford of West Bath died peacefully in her home on Sept. 10, 2024. Rowena was born in Richmond, but spent her earlier years in Woolwich.

As a young lady she enjoyed cheerleading, softball, camping and spending time with her friends and extended family. Rowena had many jobs but those she talked about most were working for her father Ken Seigers at his junkyard which was off of RT. 1 in Wiscasset. She was also a social worker for the State of Maine. Following that she was a proud owner of Kid’s Korner which was a new and used clothing store inspired by her time at the Carousel in Bath.

Rowena employed many locals and a handful of family members over the years before closing the doors to her battle with Breast Cancer. After a hard fight for many years, then resulted cancer free. In celebration Rowena and her late husband Donald Sanford decided to do some traveling. The two bought numerous RV’S and traveled over the next three to five years. Her love for traveling was second to none other than her husband Don. Her family members took turns visiting Rowena and Don at their second home in Florida where they stayed in the winter months.

Later in life Rowena enjoyed watching her grandkids playing sports, watching Nascar, Horse Racing, Olympics and Football. Most importantly watching the one and only Tom Brady. She also looked forward to watching American Idol every week.

Rowena was a loving wife to her husband Donald for many years before he passed away in 2017. Rowena was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Florence Seigers; sister Ellen Koehnlein; nephew Michael Moody; and grandson Justin Dunning.

Rowena is survived by sister Brenda Hixon; daughter Rhonda Dunning and stepdaughter Rachel Lounder. Grandchildren are Michael Dunning and his fiance Jennifer O’Dare, James Sanford, Amanda Dunning and Angela Grendell, Andrew Lounder and his wife Kara, Brittany Lounder, Cody Lounder and his wife Rachel Stuart Lounder; and 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bath American Legion on Sept. 21, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m.. Anyone who knew Rowena will be welcomed to attend.

