The revamped Champions League made its debut with some familiar clubs claiming victories on opening night.

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé scored for 15-time champion Real Madrid, which needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick to beat Stuttgart, 3-1.

Six-time champion Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win at seven-time champion AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals.

Harry Kane scored four goals in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb as the German club opened its bid for a seventh title – which could be achieved in its home stadium in May.

Two-time champion Juventus dispatched PSV Eindhoven, 3-1. Also, Aston Villa returned to the competition for the first time in 41 years and won 3-0 at Young Boys; and Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Lille, 2-0.

During the new league phase, all 36 teams are ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January.

OLYMPICS

GYMNASTICS: Jordan Chiles, the American gymnast whose bronze medal at last month’s Olympics was stripped away over a technicality, filed an appeal in Switzerland’s Supreme Court on Monday in her ongoing effort to reclaim her third-place finish.

After she was awarded bronze in the women’s floor final, Chiles’ medal was revoked when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a Switzerland-based global body that settles sports disputes, ruled that an inquiry into her score during the event – which increased her mark by one-tenth of a point and moved her into third place – was not made before the 1-minute deadline. The results of the competition were retroactively modified, and the International Olympic Committee awarded Romania’s Ana Barbosu the bronze medal.

The filing identified evidence that appears to show the inquiry was initiated before the deadline: The documentary crew that followed teammate Simone Biles at the Olympics captured audio of Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, telling an official she wanted to submit an inquiry on behalf of Chiles.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Tennessee has announced a price hike for football tickets starting in 2025 with most of the increase going specifically to help pay players.

The increase announced Tuesday morning in an email to season-ticket holders notes a new 10% talent fee for all invoices to “help fund the proposed revenue share” for athletes and help Tennessee attract and keep the best talent. A video link features athletic director Danny White explaining the reason for the price hike per seat across Neyland Stadium.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Dallas Stars signed defenseman Esa Lindell to a $26.25 million, five-year contract extension.

Lindell is going into the last season of a $34.8 million, six-year contract, and would have been able to become a free agent next offseason. Instead, the new extension averaging $5.25 million a season will take effect with the 2025-26 season and run through 2029-30.

