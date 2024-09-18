The first phase of a 391-unit housing development on Robie Street in Gorham Village will now have an added road connection with a link to New Portland Road.

Gorham Town Council in a special meeting Tuesday agreed to extend White Birch Lane, a dead-end residential street off New Portland Road, over town land to reach the development site, while the action sparked a council reprimand.

The development will now have access from White Birch Lane, Bramblewood Lane and Ridgeway Avenue in addition to Robie Street. The extension spreads out traffic into the development, including construction vehicles.

Town Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross reminded the board that she lives on Bramblewood Lane and the board allowed Wilder Cross to stay to vote on the White Birch Lane extension. Town Council Chair Suzanne Phillips said Wednesday the board followed rules and voted 5-1 to allow her participation, with Councilor Phil Gagnon opposed and Wilder Cross abstained.

“It was important for me to remind everyone where I live, as I had in previous discussions. I do not believe it was a conflict of interest for me to vote on this matter, and the others agreed, as indicated by their votes,” Wilder Cross said in an email Wednesday.

But in the meeting, Gagnon recused himself, stepped down and walked out of the council chambers.

Gagnon said in an email statement Wednesday it has been customary for councilors and Planning Board members to recuse themselves “for matters of their own streets they live on.”

Advertisement

“I recused myself as I find the council has crossed into a matter of impropriety, and are failing to adhere to this and other council rules or legal advice,” Gagnon said.

Council approval of the extension paves the way for the project’s first phase with 44 single-family homes, as Planning Board approval was granted last week. Residents of existing neighborhoods had aired concerns about traffic during the review process that led up to extending White Birch Lane.

The White Birch Lane extension was part of the plan submitted to the Planning Board, and Town Council action averted developer KV Enterprises having to return to the Planning Board for the first phase.

Kendrick Ballantyne of KV Enterprises said, after the meeting, road construction would begin by the end of this year.

White Birch Lane leads to a parking lot at an athletic field behind Village Elementary School and the roadway extension will be to the east of the parking area.

Town Councilor Lou Simms said it makes sense to build housing near schools, public water and sewer.

But traffic remains a concern. Nick Peeling of Robie Street spoke about the traffic increases coming to the existing neighborhoods and said downtown Gorham is not designed for traffic.

The Town Council voted 5-1 with Phillips opposed and Gagnon recused in approving the extension. Phillips said after the meeting she objected to non-development traffic likely using White Birch Lane as a cut-through to reach South Street.

Copy the Story Link