WHERE: Whittier Field, Brunswick

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: Northeast Sports Network

RADIO: WCME 99.5 FM/900 AM

ALL-TIME SERIES: Middlebury leads, 20-7-1. Panthers have won nine straight.

KEY STAT: 1,036, the total yards of offense during Middlebury 34-27 win over Bowdoin last season.

OUTLOOK: The Polar Bears play their first home game of the year, after a 23-21 loss at Tufts. Bowdoin quarterback Robbie Long ran for two touchdowns in Week 1, while also throwing a touchdown and two interceptions. Outgained in total yardage 407-273, Long led Bowdoin in rushing with 95 yards on 20 attempts. Five players caught 10 passes, as running back Luke Watson was the leading receiver with one catch for 41 yards. Linebackers Dan Fiore and Gordon Gozdeck lead Bowdoin with 10 tackles. Defensive lineman Aidan Reidy recorded three tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered a fumble. Defensive backs Ferris Collins and A.J. Muse each had interceptions.

The defending NESCAC co-champions Middlebury are coming off a 43-7 home loss to Wesleyan. In his first career start, Middlebury quarterback Brian Moran completed 19-of-39 passes for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Patrick Jamin led the Panthers with seven catches for 92 yards. Defensive back Rocco Stola led the defense with seven tackles. Middlebury has three preseason all-Americans, defensive end and 2023 NESCAC defensive player of the year Tomás Kenary, defensive tackle Dave Filias and offensive guard Thomas Perry, who is receiving interest from NFL teams.

“They drop eight a lot in coverage, they bring pressure when they see they need to,” Bowdoin Head Coach B.J. Hammer said of the Middlebury defense. “A lot of it’s simulated, so it may only be four, but it looks like more, so we’ve got to handle our business and be confident. They don’t run as much man by any stretch as what Tufts did, which was almost every snap, so the windows may be more open, but they will get takeaways because they play with a lot of zone eyes.”

On defense, the Polar Bears will look to disrupt Moran by pressuring him to change his throw’s launch point, similar to the gameplan against Tufts quarterback Michael Berluti. Keys to the game, according to Hammer, will be getting to an early start, maintaining a perfect red zone scoring efficiency and improving the pass game to extend drives and keep the defense rested.

OF NOTE: Middlebury won last season’s matchup after intercepting a pass in the end zone that would have given Bowdoin a 4th quarter lead…Long currently leads the NESCAC in rushing yards and is second in rushing attempts…Reidy leads the NESCAC in tackles for loss and sacks…Jamin is tied for most receptions in the NESCAC with seven, he is fourth in receiving yards with 92… Kenary blocked a PAT against Wesleyan, making him Middlebury’s all-time leader in blocked kicks with 5…Perry is the only NESCAC player on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist…Bowdoin wide receiver Jed Hoggard caught six passes for 85 yards in last year’s loss against Middlebury…Since 2022, Bowdoin is 5-4 at home.

