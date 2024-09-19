At Tedford Housing, the journey from homelessness to home is both deeply personal and profoundly collective. While many know us for our emergency shelter services, our commitment to creating lasting change is also fulfilled through our Permanent Supportive Housing program.

The tenants living in Tedford’s 37 supportive housing units across six buildings have previously experienced homelessness and now benefit from affordable rent and on-site case management. The stories emerging from these supportive housing units are filled with resilience and recovery, supported by the compassionate, hands-on efforts of case managers like Nikki Herling.

For Nikki, the work doesn’t end once a tenant secures housing; it’s often when her role truly begins. Nikki’s daily responsibilities involve traveling between Tedford’s supportive housing locations in Bath, Brunswick, Lewiston and Auburn. On-site, she assists tenants with securing essentials such as food and cleaning supplies, completing employment applications, finding necessary medical assistance or therapy, and managing income and budgeting.

The average length of stay in our supportive housing units exceeds four years, reflecting the stability provided by ongoing case management. With housing insecurity no longer a daily concern, tenants can shift their focus to other critical aspects of their lives. Nikki has witnessed tenants enrolling in vocational courses, mending fractured relationships, getting their cars repaired, and pursuing passion projects that were once out of reach.

“When people have a stable home, they can start to address other priorities,” Nikki said, emphasizing that housing is just the first step toward healing and independence.

In Tedford’s supportive housing units, a sense of renewed normalcy takes hold as tenants celebrate significant moments in their lives. Many take immense pride in personalizing their apartments, eagerly hosting friends for meals and marking special occasions. The excitement of shopping for favorite groceries or enrolling in community classes highlights a profound shift. These everyday joys and achievements reflect tenants’ newfound autonomy, allowing them to shape their futures with confidence and pride.

Simultaneously, something powerful begins to take root: a sense of community. Embracing their new stability, tenants often connect with one another in meaningful ways. Nikki shares memories of tenants exchanging favorite snacks, surprising each other with holiday gifts, and offering support during difficult times. From her perspective, this sense of belonging can be just as vital as the housing itself.

Nikki is dedicated to nurturing this sense of community even further. She plans to organize weekly activities such as craft nights, games, or movie screenings to offer tenants opportunities to bond and form friendships. These gatherings provide a welcome respite from daily struggles and create space for connection, helping to build relationships that extend beyond the walls of their apartments. Nikki aims to continue fostering a warm, supportive atmosphere where tenants can share their stories, celebrate their successes, and offer each other encouragement.

Katrina Webster is a development and communications associate at Tedford Housing, a Brunswick-based emergency shelter serving the Midcoast. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

