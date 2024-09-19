Reelect problem-solver Golek

In an earlier opinion piece, which appeared in the Portland Press Herald (“When we vote in November, we should support truth-telling,” March 2, 2024), I noted that this state and country both face a number of serious problems which need addressing … “but only by accepting our present failures. Where to initiate the process of change? Said process begins slowly by electing [or reelecting] honest politicians at all levels of government who care deeply about these myriad social issues and who will work to solve them.”

For Maine State House of Representatives District 99, we fortunately have a proven problem-solver, namely Cheryl Golek (D), to assist us in finding solutions to these “social issues.” Why is she such an ideal problem-solver? Because she cares “deeply” about social issues impacting her constituents and others in the State of Maine. For example, Rep. Golek sponsored bills … “to amend zoning ordinances to allow manufactured homes to be placed on lots previously reserved for single-family, site-build homes.” In the same light, she sponsored a bill to create “a commission of stakeholders to investigate methods to improve tenant-landlord relations and optimize the use of housing vouchers, a vital rental assistance supplement” (2024 Legislative Update flyer produced by Rep. Golek). She was also involved with issues related to: supporting Maine families, strengthening Maine’s economy, addressing gun violence, protecting health care access and delivering storm relief, as well.

Rep. Golek is an honest and caring individual, who wants to actively participate in a democratic process which can be utilized to assist her constituents in making their lives more meaningful and productive. Therefore, to continue her ongoing efforts, reelect Rep. Cheryl Golek (D), the truth-teller and problem-solver this November!

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

GOP presidential candidate unfit

Wow — what a different debate we saw last week! This time the Democratic candidate strode onto the stage, shook her opponent’s hand, introduced herself and wished him a good debate.

The Republican candidate seemed gob smacked by this gesture and never fully recovered. He failed to answer most of the questions the moderators put to him, offering instead an incoherent word salad studded with lies, describing a world unhinged from where we actually live. CNN fact checker Daniel Dale called it “a staggeringly dishonest debate performance … no major presidential candidate before Donald Trump has ever lied with this kind of frequency.”

The Democratic candidate was confident, strong, focused on the future. She cheerfully answered questions directly, offering policies that will invigorate our economy, bolster clean energy, regain reproductive freedom and health, strengthen housing and jobs. She is committed to improving the lives of all of us, no matter who we are or where we live.

Standing next to her a scowling, angry man whined about the past, called America a failing nation and suggested World War III was about to begin. He told more whoppers about criminals taking over our cities and immigrants eating pets. He failed to say one thing that he will do for the American people because that idea has never occurred to him. Even his allies dubbed his performance a “train wreck” and “a disaster.”

Clearly, only one candidate on that stage is fit to be president.

Susan Stedman,

Westport Island

New Mainers welcome in Brunswick

Please join me in reaffirming our deepest respect and gratitude for refugees and asylum-seekers who have come under attack by the former president and his running mate. Their vile, xenophobic hate speech must be condemned at all levels. Earlier this year, the Town Council of Brunswick adopted a Resolution Affirming Brunswick Community Values. The resolution recognizes the town’s history of immigration and Native American presence and its commitment to fostering a community that values diversity, inclusivity and mutual respect. Let’s live up to those values and let our New Mainer neighbors know that no matter where they are from, we’re very glad they are here.

Joanne Rosenthal,

Brunswick

Climate change action on local, state and federal levels

We’re enjoying warm weather now, but back in July, the hot, sunny days were not very pleasant.

Even now, it feels good but weird to have an 82 degree day in the middle of September.

According to the “Weather Blog,” this summer was a scorcher. It was 1.1 degrees above normal, which may not sound like a lot, but all of the past five summers have been the hottest in Maine’s history. (Think moving your internal temperature to 99.2 degrees.) The New York Times called it the hottest summer in recorded history. Meanwhile, I didn’t put my stove on after noon for two weeks.

Two weeks after that, I was camping at Peaks-Kenny campground and shook in my tent while a thunderstorm blasted the area for two solid hours.

The slowly increasing heat and the degree of intensity of storms are indications of climate change. People who have had to remove dead limbs of trees know about that.

Along the coast, storm waters have pulled away dunes from Popham Beach, and fisherman have had to deal with damaged working waterfronts.

But before you give up reading this, be aware that there are small groups of individuals in many towns in Maine who are working on these problems. Climate action teams are working to increase the resilience of our towns to the the problems posed by climate. While they will not solve the threats of climate change, they will provide a bulwark to it. The Maine Legislature is working on it.

And now you have the opportunity to do something bigger than recycling paper and plastic. Vote. Google: “past actions on the environment Trump,” and “past actions on the environment Harris.” Don’t listen to what they say. Find out what they’ve done.

Jill Standish,

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link