Ledoux retired

Acting Mayor David Morse announced that Arty Ledoux has retired as the temporary head of downtown parking.

Ledoux retired late last year as operations manager at Westbrook Public Services and began his new position as parking project manager at a salary of $65,000.

“Arty’s temporary position has now ended,” Morse said in an email to the American

Journal.

Part of his duties included conducting a needs assessment for what a permanent position would be. “The successor position is titled parking facilities technician, an hourly role,” Morse said.

This job was posted, interviews have been conducted, and Morse believes someone will be hired in the next few weeks.

Friends of Feral Felines

Friends of Feral Felines is holding its annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Westbrook Community Center. It is a nonprofit organization working with abandoned cats in southern Maine, providing veterinary care and finding forever homes. Sales benefit the organization and help fund its trap, neuter, release and rehoming program. FoFF can be reached at 797-3014.

Legion car show

American Legion Post 197 is holding a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 300 Conant St.

Car registration begins at 8 a.m. Entry is $15 per car.

Veterans barbecue

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion, Westbrook Public Services and Maine Community Bank employees will host a barbecue for veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 17 Dunn St. All Westbrook veterans are welcome.

Free Common activities

At the Westbrook Common, there will be an open mic night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26; a movie night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25; a Kizomba dance class at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; and live music by First in Maths from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. To learn more, go to facebook.com/downtownwestbrook.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 18, 1974, that Beverly Burton of Duck Pond Road was a sophomore at University of Maine at Portland-Gorham. Her brother, Richard Burton, was a freshman at Wentworth Institute in Massachusetts.

