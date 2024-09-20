TOPSHAM – Joseph “Joe” Larrabee Sr., 86, of the Highlands, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, with his son by his side.

Born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Brunswick, Joe was the son of Walter and Margaret Marriner Larrabee. He attended Topsham Schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956.

On Sept. 21, 1957, he married Carol Evrard Larrabee, and they shared nearly 64 years of marriage until her passing in 2021.

Joe and Carol built their first house in West Bath and later moved to Topsham in 1961, where they lived until 2021.

After high school, Joe drove an oil truck for a couple of years before working at Pejepscot Paper Mill in Topsham until 1973. He dedicated nearly 38 years to MSAD 75, starting as a Topsham school board member in 1966, then serving as Mt. Ararat’s head custodian, and retiring in 2004 as Building, Grounds, and Transportation Director.

From 1982, Joe spent many weekends at Point Sebago, organizing old-fashioned Lobster Clambakes, a tradition he cherished from his childhood with his grandfather. Even after retiring from MSAD 75, Joe and Carol spent their summers at Point Sebago, where he continued to work until 2015.

Joe was an active member of the Topsham community, serving on various town committees, spending seven years as president of the Topsham Fair Association, and dedicating 70 years to the Topsham Fire Department.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Jr. “Chip” and his partner Matt of Topsham, and daughter, Marguerite “Peg” Bailey and her husband Clay of Pocatello, Idaho.

Joe was also predeceased by his parents; and brothers William “Bill” Larrabee and David Larrabee.

A private graveside service was held at Rogers Cemetery in Topsham.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., in Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

