FROSTBURG, Md. – Michael Bertram Chonko was born on April 13, 1926, in Topsham. He died on July 14, 2024 in Frostburg, Md., at the age of 98-1/4. He was married to Margaret (Martin) Chonko for 68 years, until her death in 2016.

Mike was raised in Pejepscot Village (Topsham), Maine – up the hill from the Pejepscot Paper Company mill. He attended the three-room primary school in the village, and then he graduated from Brunswick High School in 1944. After a few years of work (including a stint at the Army Map Service at Glen Echo, Md.) and after the end of World War II, he returned to Maine to attend the University of Maine, graduating in 1951, with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Orono.

Although Mike and Margaret had no children of their own, they were uncle and aunt to a couple dozen nieces and nephews, especially numerous from the Chonko side of the family. One of Uncle Mike’s attributes was resilience, which probably began with his recovery from infantile paralysis (Polio) at the age of 9, which required much patience and exercise for him and his parents. Uncle Mike’s enthusiasm and loquacious spirit were lavished upon all of the relatives, which some of the young ones might have considered to be too extravagant.

Being the first-born male child (to parents from “the old country, Czechoslovakia”), his parents’ expectations for him were high. His mother instilled in him the need for a good education. His two older sisters set the example of finishing high school before him, but education could be a struggle for Mike at times, especially with spelling and English. In order to complete the required course work in college, he entered into a partnership with his wife, Margaret, who had completed a teaching degree in South Carolina.

For summers during his days at the University of Maine, he worked at the Pejepscot Paper Company mill, “down the hill”. After receiving his degree in Civil Engineering, Mike (and Margaret) began his (their) industrial career at Luria Engineers in Bethlehem, Pa. Then, he moved to Altoona (Pennsylvania) Pipe and Steel, as General Manager and chief engineer. Eventually, Mike and Margaret moved to Cumberland, Md., where Mike was employed as a manufacturing engineer at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (Hercules Corp). He led teams for safely and efficiently loading / re-loading propellants into cruise missiles for the U.S. and the NATO allies. He retired from ABL a “few” years ago.

In spite of some lingering physical limitations from his childhood illnesses, Mike golfed regularly for most of his life – starting with the public golf course at Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. to a membership at Summitt Country Club in Cresson, Pa. At times, he would gladly list the famous courses he had played, such as Oakmont (Pennsylvania) CC, Arnie Palmer’s course in Latrobe, Pa., and Sebasco (Maine). He participated in other civic organizations, such as the Big Brother program, and the Democratic party of Allegany County. He was a member of the fellowship of Unitarian Universalists in Cumberland, Md.

Besides attending local auctions to acquire valuable stuff, Mike had a long-term interest in wood working, especially in the acquisition and use of antique hand tools to produce wooden masterpieces. He started off by going to “barn sales” and other auctions, but Mike’s attention eventually turned to wood carving – the creation of birds, waterfowl, and decoys, of which he sold some and gifted many to the relatives. He also dressed in period costume and demonstrated the use of traditional tools in venues such as Bedford Village. Mike loved to investigate and educate!

Mike was proud of his Slovak (“bohunk”, as he would describe himself) heritage, which traced back to his parents births in the Bozcice region of what is now the Slovak Republic. Other than a few “senior moments”, Mike’s mind was fully functioning until his death. Until his cochlear implant, earlier this year, communications could be loud, but fruitful.

To Mike, the American system of government was profoundly important, as demonstrated by Mike’s memories of his father’s traditions. Mike’s father had only one suit for weddings and funerals, and one other purpose – on election day the suit would be taken out to wear to cast his ballot. Mike would surely say to make sure you vote in every election!

Mike was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Martin) Chonko; his parents John and Suzie “Susie” “Susanna” Chonko; his sisters Mary (Aderhold), Helen (Hobbs) and Kathleen (Colby), and his bothers John, Jr. and Emile.

Mike is survived by his youngest sister, Dorothy (Cardali). He is also survived by about 18 nieces and nephews — two from the Martin side, with the remainder from the Chonko tribe. A count of the next generation from the nieces and nephews exceeded three dozen!

Thanks are expressed to the staff at UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cumberland, Md.) and at Peace Healthcare Iron Mountain (Frostburg, Md.) for their assistance in Mike’s final days. Very special thanks are due to Faye and Steven Spencer for about three decades of assistance to Margaret and Mike, essentially serving as their caregivers for many years … if they accept, they will become honorary members of the Chonko tribe!

A Celebration of Life for Mike (and Margaret) will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 211 South Lee St., Cumberland, MD 21502. A Chonko family event will be scheduled for later, near Pejepscot, Maine.

