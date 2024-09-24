https://www.pressherald.com/2024/09/24/election-letters-deadline-2
Election letters deadline
Letters to the Editor endorsing candidates in the Nov. 5 election must be limited to 150 words. The deadline for submission is noon Oct. 17. Email to: editor@theforecaster.net.
