State rep candidate

will work tirelessly

I am thrilled to endorse Ellie Sato to represent Gorham District 109 in the State House.

Ellie is uniquely qualified to serve as state representative, having served as an aide to Democratic senators at the State House, myself included. Ellie is a fast-learner and a great listener; I’ve seen first-hand the passion and commitment she brings to the table.

There may be no issue more important in this election as the need to protect access to abortion and other essential reproductive health rights. Ellie will work tirelessly to make sure Maine remains a safe place for women to make their own health care choices.

Ellie has a strong capacity to understand the complexity of an issue and knows how to move it forward. I can think of no one better to represent District 109 in Augusta, and I urge you to cast your vote for Ellie Sato on Nov. 5.

Stacy Brenner

Gorham

Candidate will champion

environmental issues

As the outgoing state representative for District 109, I would like to see the town continue to be represented by someone who will champion the challenging environmental issues facing Gorham. For this reason and others, I’m proud to endorse Ellie Sato for District 109’s next state representative, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for her on Nov. 5.

Ellie will work to help Maine move away from fossil fuels and invest in a green future with renewable energy sources, and she will help with conservation efforts to preserve Maine’s natural landscape.

It’s been an honor to serve District 109 at the State House, and it feels good to know that the town of Gorham has a chance to elect another individual who will keep both Gorham and the health of the planet’s best interest at heart. Please consider voting for Ellie Sato on Nov. 5, thank you.

Jim Boyle

Gorham

