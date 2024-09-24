Bonny Eagle school forums

MSAD 6 is hosting a series of Strategic Planning Community Forums. The forums kicked off Sept. 24 at Buxton Center Elementary School and will continue to Oct. 3 at other locations. All forums are 6-7:30 p.m.

The forum schedule:

Sept. 26 in the cafeteria at Hollis Elementary School, 554 River Road, Hollis;

Oct. 1, library, Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish;

Oct. 2 – gym, George E. Jack School,15 Northeast Road, Standish;

and Oct. 3, cafeteria, H.B. Emery Jr. Memorial School, 908 Cape Road, Limington.

Parents and community members can also share their thoughts about the district by participating in an online Thought Exchange by visiting the MSAD 6 Central Office Facebook page.

The district towns are Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

Blood donation opportunity

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive noon-5 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

The Red Cross is reporting a “critical need.” To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call 1(800) RED CROSS.

