PORTLAND – The Papi family sadly shares the unexpected passing of our sister Mary Anne Papi. Mary Anne left us while peacefully sleeping on the morning of Sept. 16, 2024 at her favorite spot, Camp Papi on Little Sebago Lake. Mary Anne was a lifelong resident of Portland, a devoted daughter and sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

A graduate of Portland High School, Mary Anne was an avid reader with an interest in artistic painting and a desire to see the world. In her youth, Mary Anne adventured across the country on more than one occasion and eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nev. for several years where she worked in the now forgotten Sands Casino. After several years, she returned to Portland and worked for Maine Line Tours. Fulfilling her dreams of travel, she took many trips to New York and various cities during this period of her life. She happily worked for L.L.Bean in Freeport where she recently celebrated a 20th anniversary with her fellow teammates. Mary Anne enjoyed her co-workers and they became an extension of her life. She shared conversations, meals and gatherings with them, particularly at Little Sebago Lake.

Mary Anne was a woman who lived her life by giving to others and showing joy, love and concern for another’s well-being. She did this not just by mere words of comfort, but with real action by supporting others with gifts of clothing and opening her doors to a friend in need. More than one individual or family have stayed in Mary Anne’s house in a time of hardship or transition.

Mary Anne was born in 1960 and lovingly raised by her parents Mary and Caesar Papi in a sprawling house with four other siblings in Portland. The neighborhood friends were fun-loving, spirited and closely connected with Mary Anne even to her final days. Mary Anne showed her devotion and love to her mother and father in the last years of their lives by being a frequent visitor and ever-present care taker. In the years following her parents passing, she was the communication glue between her sibling families. She would visit each family, often bearing gifts of clothing or goodies particularly for the nieces and nephews that she adored. Mary Anne will be missed by her family and all those people that she chose to become her family. Her love and generosity touched so many.

Mary Anne is survived by her brothers Christopher and his wife Dottie, Peter and his wife Leigh Ann, James and his wife Bernadette, and sister, Regina and her husband Jeff Ham. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Michael and Joseph Papi, Olivia and Amelia Papi, Sophia and Mitchell Ham, Nico Papi and Marley Papi

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 27 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Mary Anne or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Copy the Story Link