The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents of Brunswick and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Maine Street Mall & Gazebo in Brunswick next Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, according to a prepared release from the organization. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” Drew Wyman, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter, said in the release. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, and take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at seven locations across Maine during September and October. In 2023, more than 100 participants joined the Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised $41,000. This year, the Lakes & Mountains Walk aims to raise $48,000.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual. The Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin following the Promise Garden ceremony at 10 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Maine/walk.

