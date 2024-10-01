BOWDOINHAM – Dennis Lynn Patterson, 65, of Bowdoinham passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2024 with his family by his side.
Dennis was born in Belfast on Sept. 30, 1958, to George and Hazel (Delano) Patterson.
He worked for Crooker’s for 35 years working construction. Dennis enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, playing Bingo with his friends, and watching his favorite shows, especially old westerns.
Dennis was predeceased by his father, George, his mother, Hazel; sister, Donna and his brother, John.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; sons Jason and Matthew, daughter, Julie, daughter-in-law, Nicole; grandchildren Hunter, Tommy, Dominic, Jack, Ava, Rowan, and Amelia; brothers Paul, Richard, Rodger, Mike and Jeff, and sisters Nancy and Linda.
There will be no announced services.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357
