Brunswick School Department (BSD) schools are bustling, full of laughter, talk of an upcoming math test, high fives that celebrate a win in the big game and much more. For seniors at Brunswick High School, September is the beginning of their best year. To paraphrase a line from the hit movie “Grease,” seniors rule the school.

Yes, senior year is an extraordinary time. It celebrates 12 years of growth and development, the end of a long journey, and the beginning of a new, exciting chapter. But an uncertain future also brings stress, with the pressures of making decisions about life after high school, along with a sadness that may accompany the awareness that there will be goodbyes to many long-time friends.

As educators and parents, we also feel a weight on our shoulders as we struggle to find the right balance between providing guidance and letting the students make their choices as young adults.

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to know all the answers. Our Guidance/Counseling Office is a superb resource, ready to help students and families navigate the maze of decisions that come with being a senior.

Diane Cook, department head of school counseling, encourages seniors to drop in with any and all questions, from how to fill out college and Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications to job placement. The school counseling team is available to help all seniors learn about opportunities and determine what option might be a good fit.

Encourage your senior to also speak with those who have gone before them. If the University of Maine is on their wish list, they could contact an alum who already studies at UMaine. If they’re considering a career in the trades, military or even taking a year off, help your senior connect with someone who can share their thoughts and experiences.

If they struggle over their next step, seniors will naturally compare themselves with classmates who may be accepted at a top-flight school or pursuing a career path they passionately charted years ago. Reassure your senior that everyone follows their own process and timeline, and remind them not to compare themselves to others.

For many students, selecting a path after high school represents their first significant decision as an adult. They may worry about making the wrong choice or that they won’t fit into a new environment. We should all remind them of the strong support network around them — family, teachers, counselors and others in the community — and that while change can be scary, they have the tools to succeed.

Although months away, graduation can be bittersweet, and seniors will quickly become aware of the limited time with classmates. Encourage your senior to attend school dances, events and athletic contests, and to spend time with friends on weekends, vacations, etc., whenever possible. Socializing also provides a support structure during the stressful and time-consuming process of preparing and submitting college applications.

Speaking of college applications and stress, standardized testing, such as the SAT, may lead to some sleepless nights. Share that you have one expectation — that they do their best — and that you’re proud of them. Remind them that standardized tests represent only a small piece of their profile, and the full picture of who they are includes their grades, after-school activities and essays.

I’m often asked about scholarships. The counseling office is a great resource, as is the internet. Encourage your senior to apply for many, not just those with more significant amounts. A handful of smaller scholarships can add up.

Finally, while science has yet to find a cure for Senioritis, do your best to keep your student engaged for their final year. Stay in touch with teachers and school counselors, read newsletters and information on our website, but know that when the warm weather returns in the spring, you’ll likely see a shift in priorities. As always, keep the lines of communication open and remember to enjoy and celebrate their final year. After all, graduation is a celebration for families, too.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

