Authors/Writing

Oct. 5

Gerard Bianco author talk: “Marlee,” 2 p.m., Buxton Town Office, 185 Portland Road. Hosted by West Buxton Public Library Writers Group. 831-1474

Oct. 12

Roxie Zwicker author talk: “Haunted Cemeteries of New England,” 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Comedy

Oct. 11

A Night of Comedy: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $10 per person, sold as table. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 3

“Ray” (2004): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 4

“The Shining” (1980): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 5

“Despicable Me 4” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 8

“Victoria and Abdul” (2017): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 10

“Big Crow” (2022): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Oct. 3

Jim Gallant: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 4

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

So Blue: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 5

Annual Olde Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert: 1 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Dooryarders Unplugged: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

“Legacy”: Westbrook High School marching band memorial concert for drill instructor, 4 p.m., Westbrook High School, 125 Stroudwater St. $7, $5 students, seniors and children, $20 family, free under age 5. facebook.com/WestbrookMusicBoosters

207 Rhythm Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Oct. 6

Laura Kargul; Portland String Quartet: USM faculty concert, 2 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. $16.75, $11.50 faculty and alumni, $6.25 students. usm.maine.edu/music

Henry Lowery: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 9

Andy Rice: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Oct. 10

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 11

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

Oct. 11-13

American Ride: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 12

Bill’s Birthday Bash: With live music, 6 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 13

Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

Oct. 11-20

“Carrie: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

“Molly Sweeney”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

