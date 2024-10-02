Authors/Writing
Oct. 5
Gerard Bianco author talk: “Marlee,” 2 p.m., Buxton Town Office, 185 Portland Road. Hosted by West Buxton Public Library Writers Group. 831-1474
Oct. 12
Roxie Zwicker author talk: “Haunted Cemeteries of New England,” 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Comedy
Oct. 11
A Night of Comedy: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $10 per person, sold as table. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Dec. 7
“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Oct. 3
“Ray” (2004): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 4
“The Shining” (1980): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 5
“Despicable Me 4” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 8
“Victoria and Abdul” (2017): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 10
“Big Crow” (2022): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Music
Oct. 3
Jim Gallant: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Oct. 4
Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
So Blue: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead
Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 5
Annual Olde Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert: 1 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music
Dooryarders Unplugged: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook
“Legacy”: Westbrook High School marching band memorial concert for drill instructor, 4 p.m., Westbrook High School, 125 Stroudwater St. $7, $5 students, seniors and children, $20 family, free under age 5. facebook.com/WestbrookMusicBoosters
207 Rhythm Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Oct. 6
Laura Kargul; Portland String Quartet: USM faculty concert, 2 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. $16.75, $11.50 faculty and alumni, $6.25 students. usm.maine.edu/music
Henry Lowery: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 9
Andy Rice: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Oct. 10
43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Oct. 11
Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com
Oct. 11-13
American Ride: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 12
Bill’s Birthday Bash: With live music, 6 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Oct. 13
Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Theater
Oct. 11-20
“Carrie: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
“Molly Sweeney”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org
