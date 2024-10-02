Rockland Public Library will host Christine Caulfield for a two-part workshop on understanding gender and sexuality at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 24. This event is free and open to all.

In a time of rapid change and controversy concerning gender and sexuality, this workshop aims to clarify participants’ understanding of gender and sexual identities by talking about terminology, the different perceptions and origins of various identities, and sources and impacts of discrimination against gender non-conforming people, especially within the younger population. Caulfield will also go over how to understand and improve one’s role as an ally of those within the LGBTQ+ community. Each session will include presentations and opportunities for discussion as well as some exercises. It will also provide some print, online and other sources for those who wish to develop a broader understanding of what is covered.

Caulfield is currently a volunteer at MaineTransNet, a statewide nonprofit supporting transgender people in many capacities, as well as treasurer and chairperson of support groups for people over age 35, facilitating programming, support and events for transgender people. She is a former public high school teacher of 22 years, teaching history, civics and government; several electives; AP courses and a team-taught course that explored the origins of power and privilege in U.S. history. Two summers ago, her testimony was key in the passing of the name change bill by the Maine Legislature, which ended the requirement for the public notice of name changes in whatever contexts, protecting people who change their names from harassment, discrimination and violence. She has been on Greater Portland Health’s Board of Directors, which serves over 13,000 patients in the Portland area, almost all within the homeless, immigrant, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ populations.

Registration is not required to attend this event, but RSVP on Facebook at tinyurl.com/eu8sc7js. This event will take place in the Community Room. Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

