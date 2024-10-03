Historians to meet

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at its headquarters, 100 Main St., Route 4A, in Buxton.

The meeting’s program is titled “Vintage Songs of Reform.”

The society and museum also is open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays or by special appointment by calling 929-1684.

Author to speak

The West Buxton Library Writers Group is hosting a free presentation by Gerard Bianco, author, artist and educator, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Buxton Town Hall.

Those attending are instructed to use the rear entrance. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, email lindcabin@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link