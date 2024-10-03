Mike Gaffney and his son Mark knew little about aquaculture when they opened an oyster farm at Robinhood Cove in 2018. Now, it’s looking to grow and is even building a place for seasonal workers to live, given the challenges of finding housing in the Midcoast.

Eros Oyster, derived from the Wabanaki name for Georgetown — eros ca hagen, which translates to “good place for spearfishing” — the company harvests 175,000 oysters annually and has expanded to include U-pick and delivery options. They ship the product out the day after harvest.

Think self-service roadside farm stand — but on the water. Staff fill a crate with fresh produce every morning and tie it to the self-serve float. Customers arrive by car or boat to buy oysters, shuck them and then pay at the kiosk using Venmo, cash or check.

Eastern oysters takes two to four years to grow market size. The tide flows twice daily, bringing in cold water from the Atlantic and nutrients from the warmer shallow waters of the marsh at the bottom of the cove. Proximity to fresh and saltwater gives the product a briny start (which can be adjusted to taste by pouring out some liquor) and a sweet finish.

Nestled in the harbor, oysters are available year-round since the winter is ice-free. However, operations shift once the water dives below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“They’ve already slowed down,” said Mark, pointing to the supply from Mook Sea Farm in the soda bottle nursery upweller. “Soon, they’ll stop growing and go into hibernation.”

Advertisement

May through October is peak maturation season. Once November arrives, Mark dons his wetsuit and spends over 70 hours in the water, submerging the product and removing the floating cages. The goal is to address onshore equipment and boat maintenance until February when it’s time to start prepping for the pre-season again.

Since its inception, operations have been run out of the barn garage. That is about to change.

Construction in progress

Last year, the farm installed a port-a-potty and a dedicated workspace with lockers and a fridge for employees, but that “was only a temporary solution with how much traffic we were getting,” Mark said.

Thanks to a grant from the Maine Seafood Dealer and Processor COVID-19 Response and Resilience Grant Program and the cushion of several strong seasons, Eros began quiet construction last February.

The new office buildings, slated to open in 2025, will offer visitors a chance to buy merchandise, get a behind-the-scenes look at processing and an upstairs living quarters for future apprentice programs.

The garage remains unchanged. Only a few hand-carved oysters were added to the shingles for personal flair. Everything else is new.

Advertisement

The floor layout is open, allowing for visitors to observe the dry processing and wash stations, where workers can enter and exit with dirty boots.

“We always expected to grow,” Mark said. “Just not this fast. It felt like the business was running us for a while instead of the other way around. Having a central location will make everyone’s life easier.”

The upstairs can only be accessed by a rear staircase. It includes living quarters with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom for seasonal workers. It will serve as a place for Mark’s family, who resides in Gorham, to stay. However, in the future, there is potential for apprenticeship housing.

“We’re hoping for some interns that aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty,” Mark said. “We feel Seguinland would choose some great candidates. Plus, students attend on a semester basis, which would work well.”

The Seguinland Institute, a nonprofit educational organization in Georgetown, hosts community events to foster intergenerational reflection and promote a shared connection to the natural world. Each year, the school connects its scholars — boat builders, artists, treehouse builders and foragers — to local groups needing assistance.

Insulation will finish in mid-October, followed by sheetrock installation. After that, the crew will touch up the siding to ensure the space is habitable with water and electricity before the snow rolls in.

“We haven’t drawn much attention to the project,” Mark said. “But it’s something we’re excited to share.”

Locals are encouraged to visit the farm at 145 Heald Road before the harvesting season ends. If arriving by car, park anywhere by the barn (bottom of the hill) and take a short walk to the waterfront, where you’ll find the kiosk.

Traveling by boat? From Goose Rocks Passage/Robinhood/Derektor Marina, head south for 2 miles on Robinhood Cove. Leave Birch Island to starboard and then look to the western shore for the waterfront complex.

Copy the Story Link