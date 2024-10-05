“Bidder 70,” the real-life story of Tim DeChristopher’s extraordinary, ingenious, and effective act of civil disobedience drawing attention to the need for action on climate change, will be screen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the College of the Atlantic’s Davis Center for Human Ecology, Room 202, in Bar Harbor. The event is free and open to the public.

DeChristopher is the student who monkey-wrenched the 2008 fraudulent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Oil and Gas Lease Auction. He bid $1.8 million to save 22,000 acres of pristine Utah wilderness surrounding Arches and Canyonlands national parks but had no intention to pay or drill, bringing the BLM auction to an abrupt halt. A month later, Barack Obama became president, and on Feb. 4, 2009, new U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar invalidated the entire BLM auction.

Nevertheless, DeChristopher was indicted on two federal felonies facing penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $750,000 in fines. During the two years awaiting his trial, DeChristopher stepped up his activism, evolved into a climate justice leader and waited through nine trial postponements until it finally began on Feb. 28, 2011.

“Bidder 70” has won a number of awards, such as Best U.S. Feature Film at the Traverse City Film Festival, Best Film & Audience Award at the Frozen River Film Festival, Best Documentary and Act Now awards at the Crested Butte Film Festival, and others.

