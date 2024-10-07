Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union recently announced the establishment of a community grant to support local nonprofit organizations that directly impact people in the credit union’s field of membership. This grant is created in honor of Lisbon Credit Union President/CEO George Roy, who retired July 1 after 38 years of dedicated service.

“We are honored to launch the George Roy Community Grant in recognition of George’s extraordinary contributions,” Tim Plummer, chairperson of the Lisbon Credit Union Board of Directors, said in a prepared release. “This grant reflects his commitment and caring for the communities we serve.”

The $5,000 grant will be awarded to one nonprofit within Lisbon Credit Union’s field of membership — which includes Lisbon, Lewiston, Auburn, Durham, Bowdoin, Sabattus, Topsham and Pownal — for the purpose of improving the lives of citizens in the greater Lisbon area and Lewiston/Auburn by promoting health, wellness and growth in the community. Interested nonprofits can apply at lisboncu.org/grant and submit the application form by Nov. 1.

A selection committee comprised of George and Judy Roy, Lisbon Credit Union staff, and credit union board members will review all applications. The recipient of the grant will be announced on Dec. 20.

Throughout his career, Roy has displayed “outstanding leadership and community engagement,” according to the credit union. His vision

and commitment has significantly contributed to the growth and success of the Lisbon Credit Union and its membership.

“It has been a privilege to serve Lisbon Credit Union and this wonderful community,” Roy said. “I am honored having my name representing this grant and look forward to seeing the positive impact this grant will have on local nonprofits.”

