BRUNSWICK — Ask Sebastian Martini what he was thinking about as he lined up to take a penalty kick with 50 seconds remaining in the second overtime of Tuesday’s game against Edward Little, and the Brunswick midfielder’s will answer: He wasn’t.

“Had a last-minute penalty, just put it in,” Martini said with a nonchalant shrug afterwards. “I don’t miss penalties.”

The chance to seal a 3-2 Brunswick victory in double overtime was no exception. Martini pocketed a one-hop shot to the bottom left corner of the net as Edward Little goalkeeper Max Kimble dove the opposite direction. The goal gives the Dragons (8-3) their sixth straight victory and the Red Eddies (6-3-1) their second straight loss after a six-game win streak.

“We practice PKs time to time, and I knew Seb had it,” Brunswick head coach Mark Roma said. “I knew he had wanted to (take the shot), because he didn’t feel great about the game he played today. I knew that, we talked about that actually at half, so I knew he’d make up for it.”

Martini got his opportunity after teammate Oliver Gorchoff was fouled in the box by an Edward Little defender reaching for the pass. Both teams battled throughout regulation and the two overtime periods, but the Red Eddies’ unnecessarily physical attempts at the ball proved to be the difference in the tightly contested match.

“Games are won and lost by small details,” Edward Little head coach Max Thompson said. “I think if we can try and clean some things up defensively, particularly up the middle, which I think we did, but, you know, Brunswick is a good team. They’ve got some players that can hurt you real fast.”

Brunswick started quickly, controlling the ball and the pitch for the majority of the first half. The Edward Little back line was able to limit scoring chances by clogging the box with defenders once Dragons entered. Forward Joelson Malongo was the first to strike, placing a Martini pass in the goal in the 20th minute.

After a substitution that put fresh legs and renewed energy onto the field, Edward Little’s Ben Cole matched the score in the 32nd minute with a strong shot from the top of the box. Four minutes later, Gorchoff found a streaking Jacob Samuel to give Brunswick a 2-1 lead before halftime.

Out of the break, possession immediately shifted towards the visiting Red Eddies, but they didn’t capitalized until the 60th minute when Cole chipped in another goal from the top of the box that went in despite hitting Brunswick goalie Edgar Meardon’s outstretched arms.

The physicality continued through the final twenty minutes of regulation, with both teams having multiple opportunities near the net but neither able to finish. Two shots from Brunswick clanged off the posts in the final 10 minutes. The defensive stalemate continued until Martini’s penalty kick.

“Winning is the ultimate deodorant. It covers up a lot of stuff, but I don’t think it should have gotten to that,” Roma said. “(Edward Little is) certainly a good team, I’m not taking anything away from them. They’re disciplined, they played their tails off, especially at the end. But I think there were opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. We kind of got out of our game plan, so to speak. We kind of got caught up in the moment, we kind of played their game, it was a little frantic. Very happy for the win. At the end of the day, that’s what your looking for, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Brunswick outshot Edward Little 18-7. Six of the Dragons’ shots were on goal, while four of the Red Eddies’ shots were on goal. Meardon finished with two saves, Kimble finished with three. Brunswick took seven corners compared to Edward Little’s two.

“Like we always say, we gotta eat,” Malongo said. “Dragons gotta eat.”

