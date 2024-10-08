Award-winning artists Jake Blount and Mali Obomsawin have joined forces on their upcoming Smithsonian Folkways release, “symbiont” (2024), and will bring their new collaboration to the Strand Theatre stage in Rockland at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Blount is a renowned interpreter of Black folk music recognized for his skill as a string band musician, and his unprecedented Afrofuturist work in sound archives and song collections. In his hands, the banjo, fiddle, electric guitar and synthesizer become ceremonial objects used to channel the insurgent creativity of his forebears, Strand Theatre said in a prepared release. Obomsawin (Odanak First Nation) is a celebrated composer and bassist-vocalist in free jazz and experimental music. Known for her evocative and ground-breaking debut, “Sweet Tooth” (2022), Obomsawin’s work as a composer and bandleader centers on the imprint of Indigenous music traditions in jazz and “American” genres, using historical, archival and community research as a spine for improvisation.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 the day of the show. Beer and wine are available at concessions. To buy tickets or for more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St., Rockland.

