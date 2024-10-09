I want to encourage all Gorham residents to vote for Ellie Sato as the next state representative for District 109. Sato has the experience to tackle the complex issues facing our town and state, and I look forward to voting for her on Nov. 5.

Before running for office, Sato worked at the State House as a legislative aide for numerous Democratic lawmakers, including current Gorham State Sen. Stacy Brenner. Not only did Sato work on legislation and interact closely with Gorham constituents, but she had the opportunity to fully absorb the political process from a front-row seat.

Having previously represented the town of Gorham in Augusta, I know what it takes to get things done in Augusta. I can say with full confidence that Ellie Sato will be an excellent representative and advocate for the town of Gorham, and I hope you’ll consider voting for her this November.

Andrew McLean

Former Gorham state representative

