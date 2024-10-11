YARMOUTH – It is with great sadness that the family of Kristina “Kris” Press Hodgdon, of Yarmouth, announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Avita of Brunswick.

Kristina was born in Cranford, N.J. in 1942 and lived there until she and her family moved to Lexington, Mass. in 1954 where she attended junior high as well as Lexington High School. She participated in several extracurricular activities and notably was captain of the cheerleading squad. Throughout her school years, she was also active in Girl Scouts, Rainbow, and Pilgrim Fellowship at Hancock Congregational Church.

It was in Lexington Junior High that Kris met Walter Hodgdon, her future husband and Navy pilot. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs school and attended Boston College for several years where she acquired the legal and administrative skills which she used at several jobs: administrative assistant to the psychology department at SAD75, working for the American Cancer Society, and as an admin for several Brunswick-based architects.

She was also an active member of the Brunswick Recreation Commission. She held voluntary positions of secretary and treasurer for the Brookside Condominium Association in Yarmouth. Kris participated in many of the Brookside community activities and also served on the rules committee.

Her biggest job, however, was as a supportive Navy wife, which brought her and her family to many new places up and down the East Coast and a stint in Monterey, California. The family eventually moved back to Brunswick in 1977, where she lived until 1997 before moving to Yarmouth with Walter.

Kris enjoyed many hobbies including needlepoint, reading, crafting, gardening, bridge, Mahjong, spending time with her cat, Pip, and LOBSTER! The beach was a favorite, and she and Walter enjoyed many summers at Dowse’s Beach on Cape Cod and Wells Beach. Having lunch with her “lunch bunch” friends weekly and sharing stories and coffee with friends also made her very happy.

Kristina is survived by her husband, Walter, of over 60 years; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Frank Lombardo of Massachusetts, and her son, Eric Hodgdon of Georgetown. She was a loving grandmother to the late Zoi Kristina Hodgdon, and also to Lindsay (husband Kevin) Ash of South Carolina, Alexa Lombardo of Massachusetts, and Arminda Ferreira and Christos Ferreira both of Massachusetts.

Services will be private.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com. We invite you to leave a message as to how you met Kristina or a nice memory you have of her on the Brackett Funeral Home website and virtual guest book. We will miss her terribly and promise to eat plenty of lobster in her honor.

Instead of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Kristina’s name.

