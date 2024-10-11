WEST BATH – Therese-Alberte J. Reno, 74, of West Bath, passed away peacefully with her family next to her on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. She was born May 20, 1950 in Olorone-St. Marie B.P. France. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in Montréal 1969. Also graduated from C.M.V.T.I. in Auburn as a LPN in 1972.

Therese married Elzear Edward Reno on Feb. 28, 1976, and the couple made their home together in West Bath. He was the love of her life, he made her so happy! She also loved to dance and walk the beach.

She was predeceased by her mother, Simone Caret and her father, Jean Caret; her oldest sister, Helene Deschenes; and a nephew, Paul Deschenes.

She is survived by her husband, Elzear; several nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Christina Weeks.

There will be a graveside service for Therese-Alberte held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Southside (by the junior high)

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

