B.J. Hammer’s 10th career win as the Bowdoin’s head football coach was a memorable one as the Polar Bears rode a strong defensive effort to a 35-7 win over the Mammoths (2-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts on Saturday. It’s Bowdoin’s first road win over Amherst since 2005.

The Polar Bears (2-3) allowed only 1 rushing yard and 11 first downs and carried a shutout into the fourth quarter before Amherst scored the final touchdown.

Robbie Long rushed for the opening touchdown and later added a touchdown pass. Long split time at quarterback with Michael Wolfendale, who threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Pagan. Luke Watson had an 8-yard TD run, and Ferris Collins returned an interception 55 yards to the end zone.

Austin Hiscoe scored Bowdoin’s final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Long in the fourth quarter.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 4, TRINITY 1: Tyler Huck’s hat trick led Bowdoin (5-3-2) past Trinity (2-9) in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The junior scored three times within the first 28 minutes and added an assist, along with Arthur Dos Santos, on Mateo Pacelli’s goal in the 30th minute.

Jon Perez and Quinn Battagliese split time in goal, and each saved a shot for the Polar Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, TRINITY 1: After conceding a goal in the opening minutes, Jackie Shores netted one in for the Polar Bears in the 78th minute to tie Sunday’s road match against the Bantams in Hartford, Connecticut.

The teams both fired six shots on goal. Charlotte Iannone (2-4-5) of Bowdoin and Lily Bracken of Trinity (2-8-1) each saved five shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

Advertisement

BOWDOIN 2, TRINITY 0: The Polar Bears scored twice within five minutes to secure a road victory on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut.

Maddie Mrva scored just before the third quarter ended, and Maya Malenfant added the second goal three minutes into the fourth quarter.

Lauren O’Donald saved one shot for Bowdoin (4-7). Sydney Korkosz saved ten shots for Trinity (4-6).

MEN’S GOLF

RAIN DISRUPTS: Rain shortened Bowdoin’s time at the Skidmore Invitational in Saratoga Springs, New York, over the weekend, and the Polar Bears finished their final fall season tournament tied for 11th after one round.

Freshman Oscar Wen earned all-tournament honors by shooting 1-over 73 and tying for fourth place individually.

VOLLEYBALL

POLAR BEARS LOSE TWO: Bowdoin dropped two home matches over the weekend; a five-setter against Middlebury on Friday and a four-setter against Williams on Saturday.

The Polar Bears now sit at 8-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Copy the Story Link