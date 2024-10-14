A year after not qualifying for the Class B championship, the Morse golf team finished fifth in this fall’s state tournament over the weekend at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Tuck Walker (11-over 83) tied for fifth place, leading the way for the Shipbuilders, whose team score of 359 was 12 strokes behind overall winner Gardiner.

Morse’s Caleb Harvey and Johnny Johnston each shot 17-over, tying for 23rd place. Anders Savage tied for 57th with 26-over to round out the scoring. Jack Quinn of Gardiner claimed the individual title by four strokes with a 4-over 76.

In Friday’s Class A championship, 2023 individual champion Will Farschon of Brunswick tied for third place with a 3-over 75. Scarborough’s Marc Twombly and Greely’s Joe Hansen shared the 2024 individual title with scores of 1-under 71.

Ben Farschon of Brunswick and Noah Cook of Mt. Ararat both finished tied for 49th with scores of 18-over 90.

FOOTBALL

MORSE 68, MT. VIEW 0: Eight different players scored touchdowns as Morse (1-5) earned its first win of the season by beating the Mustangs (0-6) on Saturday in Thorndike.

Nick Heaberlin (five carries, 23 yards) started the scoring with a 4-yard run. That was followed by a Dylan Root 3-yard scramble for a score and 5-yard TD pass to Jackson Murray (three tackles, INT).

Colton Aucoin, Dylan Dittrich, Jackson Ambrose and Jack Trask all added rushing touchdowns, while Jackson Perkins ran in two scores (5-yarder, 53-yarder).

MT. ARARAT 36, MDI 14: The Trojans (3-3) scored first, but the Eagles (5-1) responded with 36 unanswered points on Friday in Bar Harbor.

Dash Farrell finished the game with 263 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, including two scores longer than 50 yards.

Nick Doughty and D’Angelo Pearson both contributed rushing touchdowns for Mt. Ararat, while Micah Westbrooks and Aidan Ramsay each had interceptions.

Jarron Biekert (three carries, 57 yards) and Kenneth Stilwell (three carries, 9 yards) both ran for touchdowns for MDI.

FIELD HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Krystah Coen’s unassisted goal with 5:31 left in the first overtime lifted the Eagles to victory in Topsham on Saturday.

Laila Adams had five saves in goal for Mt. Ararat (9-2), while Kya Smith made eight for Oxford Hills (1-10).

OAK HILL 3, MORSE 0: Grace Behne scored twice as the Raiders won in Wales on Friday.

Kayleeann Stevens also had a goal for Oak Hill (3-9), while Madalyn Sikora and Chloe Bolduc added assists.

Lydia Brown made 15 saves in goal for Morse (2-10).

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 3, HAMPDEN 1: Julianna Allen scored once in each half to give the Eagles the home win in Topsham on Saturday.

Emma Berry also scored in the second half for Mt. Ararat (9-3), and Paige Richard scored for Hampden (5-4-1) in the 63rd minute.

