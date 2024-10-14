HOUSE DISTRICT 127: Part of Westbrook

Democrat incumbent Morgan Rielly is challenged by Republican Ryan Poitras. Poitras did not respond to the American Journal’s questionnaire.

MORGAN RIELLY

Address: 16 Blue Spruce Farm Road, Apt. 6, Westbrook

Contact info: morganrielly95@gmail.com or 207-228-5767

Relevant experience: I’m a proud lifelong resident of Westbrook and currently serve as state representative. When not in the Legislature, I’ve worked on oyster farms and I’m currently a visiting fellow at an ocean policy think tank.

Why are you running for office? I’ve walked just about every street in our city. Those conversations have guided my work in Augusta. I’ve passed legislation to establish Maine’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program, protect reproductive rights, and pass common sense gun safety legislation. Together, we can continue to work together to make Westbrook the best it can be.

Top three legislative priorities: Westbrook’s families are working harder than ever. But as prices go up, the reward for hard work feels like it is going down. I’m fighting for lower costs for rent, property tax relief, and investing in building more housing. I’ll be continuing to defend vital freedoms like access to safe and legal abortion that have been under attack. I’ve blocked these attempts to overturn these rights and will continue to do so. And I will be working to fund workforce development and skill training programs that will support small business growth and provide pathways into Maine’s heritage industries.

Other comments: It’s been an honor to serve you and your family. I’m asking for your vote on Election Day.

