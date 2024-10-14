HOUSE DISTRICT 108: Part of Gorham

M. THAD MOODY

Address: 90 Narragansett Street, Gorham

Contact info: Cell, 207-641-5330; home phone, 207-839-4516; thadatstumbleinn@icloud.com

Relevant experience: Served on Gorham Town Council 1988-1994, as chairman 1994. Served on board of directors of Gorham Times, Casco Federal Credit Union and American Red Cross. By the way, political affiliations were not even mentioned to be able to serve. Just the ability to work together.

Why are you running for office? When you don’t like what you see of where our state is headed, you either stay on the sidelines or you jump in the game. I’m choosing to jump in the game! U.S. News poll of best states to live: New Hampshire, second; Vermont, seventh; Massachusetts, tenth; and Maine, 28th. We deserve better.

Advertisement

Top three legislative priorities: These are three priorities of things I would ask: If electric vehicles become more accepted amongst Maine consumers, how do we make up for lost revenue in our gas tax to pay for road use maintenance? Where is the accountability and oversight of taxpayers funds, such as grant monies and federal funds given to our state and municipalities? A good example of increased oversight is in the spending of the state’s opioid settlement funds. And finally, why do we have redundant services? The Legislature should look into all state departments for consolidation.

Other comments: My wife and I have lived in Gorham 60-plus years and want to stay here for the rest of our lives. Most of all, I would like to think my family could also stay and live out their lives here. Please vote on Nov. 5.

PARNELL W. TERRY

Address: 9 Lombard St., Gorham

Contact info: parnellformaine@gmail.com or 207-318-1740

Relevant experience: Currently vice president of the Gorham Educational Support Personnel Association, a local union for support staff employed by the Gorham School Department; formerly president for five years. Also, co-chair of the Maine Irish Heritage Center Board of Directors, and vice president of the Irish American Club of Maine.

Why are you running for office? I am running for the Maine House of Representatives to advocate for the needs of the town of Gorham at the state level.

Top three legislative priorities: If elected I will work for and support tax relief for families through the reduction of property tax burdens and earned income credits. I will support further state funding of public schools. Another priority of mine is supporting the creation of a clean energy economy that will provide jobs, protect our environment, and help to reduce energy costs.

Copy the Story Link