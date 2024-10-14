HOUSE DISTRICT 128: Part of Westbrook

SUZANNE SALISBURY

Address: 134 Park Road, Westbrook

Contact info: suzanne.salisbury35@gmail.com or 207-899-6863

Relevant experience: I am the current representative for House District 128. If elected, this will be my third term. I am the House chair for the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and the House chair for the Ethics Committee. I am also finishing out my last term as a member of the Westbrook School Committee, after serving for almost 15 years.

Why are you running for office? I served on the Criminal Justice/Public Safety Committee for the first time during this last session. I learned much about the challenges facing first responders, justice-involved juveniles, and my community. Reelecting me allows me to continue my work on this committee and in the Legislature.

Advertisement

Top three legislative priorities: During my first two terms, I was part of the Blue Ribbon Committee studying EMS in Maine. Unfortunately, we could not pass legislation addressing some of the concerns raised, including reimbursement rates. I will continue to advocate for EMS providers and try to enact legislation that supports these services. I will continue to work with the Department of Corrections as they examine the future of Long Creek Youth Development Center. How can we best support the youth who are incarcerated there, as well as supporting the staff that support these young people? I will continue to support the Democratic priorities of women’s reproductive health care access, housing, climate change and racial equity, tribal sovereignty and justice. We have so much more work to do!

Other comments: My work in the Legislature has been challenging and rewarding. Whenever I introduce myself, I am proud to say I represent House District 128. When students from Westbrook schools come to the State House, it is always a joy to welcome them and introduce them to my fellow legislators. Right now, members of my community are struggling to find adequate housing, access to behavioral and mental health care, and increased costs of food and necessities. Reelecting me allows me to continue working hard for the citizens of Westbrook to address these issues and others.

CHARLES WILLIAM ELLIS

Address: 246 E Bridge St., Apt. 1, Westbrook

Contact info: charles@ellisformaine.com or 207-491-8964

Advertisement

Relevant experience: Worked in banking for 14.5 years with people throughout the state, from our homeless population, immigrants, small business owners, retirees, those living on government assistance, etc. After graduating from UMF, I worked with students there for eight years on leadership development and mentoring. I have served on these boards: Western Maine Homeless Outreach, Friends of Wilson Lake, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Wilton Downtown Committee, Portland Conservatory of Music and the Root Cellar, giving me a deep knowledge on policy and how it impacts everyday Mainers.

Why are you running for office? I want to see Maine thrive and grow economically. I want to see it be a place our children want to live and will be able to live when they get older, and I want to improve our education system to enable our children to succeed.

Top three legislative priorities: Education: Maine’s declining educational rankings are a crucial issue, having dropped from a top state to now between 34th and 38th. My commitment is to draft policies that will restore the excellence of our education system and elevate Maine back to its rightful place among the top. Homelessness and addiction: The government’s current approach to these issues is not working, and is in fact causing more harm. My focus is on developing real, pragmatic solutions that address root causes, providing genuine help to those in need. Affordable housing: Homeownership is crucial for financial stability, yet it’s becoming increasingly out of reach for many Mainers. I’m committed to supporting policies that make housing more affordable and accessible to all.

Other comments: If you want more information you can check out my Substack where I go into detail on these issues: charleschuckellis.substack.com.

Copy the Story Link