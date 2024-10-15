As an election worker in my hometown of Kennebunk, I’ve witnessed firsthand the critical role that youth can play in our democratic process. Empowering young voters with knowledge about our democratic system is essential.

In the 2020 election, Maine saw a significant increase in youth voter turnout. According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, voter turnout among young people ages 18-29 increased by 16% from 2016, with 57% of eligible youth in Maine casting their ballots in 2020.

This surge in youth participation can significantly influence election outcomes, as young voters often bring new perspectives and priorities to the forefront of political discourse.

I became involved as an election worker by reaching out to my election clerk, Merton Brown, by email, offering to volunteer for the presidential primary election a few months ago. He responded enthusiastically, and I was soon shadowing him. For eight or nine hours, I was immersed in the election process. My duties included: counting ballots, changing voters’ political party affiliations, registering and preregistering people to vote, collaborating with other election workers to assist voters in placing their ballots in the correct counter, and learning more about the election process. This experience was not only educational but also incredibly rewarding. It gave me a deeper understanding of the electoral process and the importance of every single vote.

Becoming an election worker offers numerous benefits. First, it’s an excellent way to engage civically, allowing you to be directly involved in the democratic process and ensuring that elections are conducted fairly and efficiently. You’ll also gain valuable educational experience, learning about the intricacies of how elections are run and the importance of each step in the process. Beyond that, serving as an election worker is a meaningful way to give back to your community. Additionally, by taking on this role, you have the chance to represent youth in your community. The voters you assist may be surprised and impressed to see young adults actively participating in the election process, demonstrating that young people can take on civic responsibilities and care deeply about the democracy we live in.

Convinced? Here are steps to become involved:

Contact your local election clerk: Start by reaching out to the election clerk for your town or city. You can usually find their contact information on your town’s website. Alternatively, you can visit the Secretary of State website at maineelectionworkers.org, which provides a tool to locate your election clerk and access their contact information.

Express your interest: Send an email, make a phone call, or make an appointment to meet in person expressing your interest in volunteering. Share any relevant experience or skills you may have.

Attend training: Once you’re accepted, you’ll need to attend a training session to learn about your duties and responsibilities.

Participate on Election Day: Show up on Election Day ready to assist in various capacities, from checking in voters to counting ballots.

Join Youthwork Makes the Boothwork, a youth-run program that supports young people working at polls. If you are interested in helping to get the word out to peers about election work, educating other youth and teachers about active involvement in our democracy, and you enjoy engaging in a youth-run organization please contact me through our website, youthworkmakestheboothwork.org, or through our Instagram page @ymtb.maine.

Olivia Therrien is a senior at Waynflete School in Portland and an election worker in her hometown of Kennebunk. She is involved with Youthwork Makes the Boothwork, Dirigo State, the Can We? Project, and the Narrative 4 Cohort to increase youth engagement and foster greater involvement in the electoral process.

