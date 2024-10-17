Authors/Writing

Oct. 22

David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 4:30 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/calendar

Susan Evans author talk: “Mighty Wind, Rushing Waters,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Oct. 26

Epistolary Poetry Workshop: Presented by poet Audrey Minutolo Le, 1 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St. Free, registration required. mainewriters.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 17

“Sister Act 2” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 18

“Holding Our Own: Embracing the End of Life”: 10 a.m., followed by discussion, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“A Quiet Place: Day One” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 19

“Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 22

“The African Queen” (1951): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 24

“The Boys in the Boat” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 25

“Braham Stoker’s Dracula” (1992): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Oct. 17

Flight 317: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 18

Nate Winter: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sierra Harris: 6-9 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. facebook.com/cowbellrockrow

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 19

Phil ‘n the Blanks: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 20

Jay Larkin: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Full Moon Shakuhachi Concert by Hanzaburo Araki: 7:30 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $15-$20 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Adam Fox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 23

Gareth Pearson; Denny Breau; Sean Mencher: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Oct. 24

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Oct. 25

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 25 & 26

13Black: 8 p.m., 21-plus costume contest Saturday, $10 without costume, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 26

Motor Booty Affair: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Oct. 27

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

Through Oct. 20

“Carrie: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

“Molly Sweeney”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Oct. 25 & 26

“Dracula”: Portland Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $35. 12-plus. porttix.com

Oct. 26

“Portland Ballet’s Thrills and Chills”: 10 a.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $12-$23. porttix.com

“The Wizard of Oz” radio play listening party: 7 p.m., Lower Brooks, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free. 7-plus. Costumes encouraged. usm.maine.edu/theater

Oct. 27

“My Dream Role”: Student musical recital, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/theater

