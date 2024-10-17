Authors/Writing
Oct. 22
David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 4:30 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/calendar
Susan Evans author talk: “Mighty Wind, Rushing Waters,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org
Oct. 26
Epistolary Poetry Workshop: Presented by poet Audrey Minutolo Le, 1 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St. Free, registration required. mainewriters.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Dec. 7
“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Oct. 17
“Sister Act 2” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 18
“Holding Our Own: Embracing the End of Life”: 10 a.m., followed by discussion, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
“A Quiet Place: Day One” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 19
“Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 22
“The African Queen” (1951): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 24
“The Boys in the Boat” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 25
“Braham Stoker’s Dracula” (1992): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Music
Oct. 17
Flight 317: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Oct. 18
Nate Winter: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Sierra Harris: 6-9 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. facebook.com/cowbellrockrow
Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Oct. 19
Phil ‘n the Blanks: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook
Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 20
Jay Larkin: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Full Moon Shakuhachi Concert by Hanzaburo Araki: 7:30 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $15-$20 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead
Adam Fox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 23
Gareth Pearson; Denny Breau; Sean Mencher: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Oct. 24
Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Oct. 25
Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Oct. 25 & 26
13Black: 8 p.m., 21-plus costume contest Saturday, $10 without costume, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 26
Motor Booty Affair: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com
The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Oct. 27
TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Theater
Through Oct. 20
“Carrie: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
“Molly Sweeney”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org
Oct. 25 & 26
“Dracula”: Portland Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $35. 12-plus. porttix.com
Oct. 26
“Portland Ballet’s Thrills and Chills”: 10 a.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $12-$23. porttix.com
“The Wizard of Oz” radio play listening party: 7 p.m., Lower Brooks, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free. 7-plus. Costumes encouraged. usm.maine.edu/theater
Oct. 27
“My Dream Role”: Student musical recital, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/theater
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.