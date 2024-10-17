Children’s author
to sign books
Author Tonya Shevenell will sell and autograph her books, including her latest, “The Moon Over Malibu Maine,” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Mr. Peabody’s Apple Crisp, 1070 Long Plains Road, Buxton.
It’s her third children’s book and illustrated by Laura Winslow. For more information about the book, visit malibumaine.com.
Blood drive at
Bonny Eagle
The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give or call 800-733-2767, or 207-874-1192.
