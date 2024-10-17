Free Thanksgiving meal

Roxanne Moody has announced the free community Thanksgiving Day meal volunteers and donors are providing again this year on Nov. 28.

The meals are available for pickup, or delivery to those without transportation. Meals will be prepared at Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham.

“We put out 130 meals last year using 152 pounds of turkey; 60 pounds potatoes; 40 pounds of carrots; 45 pounds of squash (donated by Meservey’s Farm, Buxton); 40 pounds sweet potato; dozens of deviled eggs; dozens of pies; homemade cranberry sauce and fixings,” Moody said, and added there were approximately 80 volunteers.

To reserve a meal or request delivery, call Moody at 839-4516 or email trmoody75.rm@gmail.com.

When leaving a message, include names, phone numbers, addresses and whether anyone is diabetic. Donations will go to the Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Advertisement

Historical society officers

Gorham Historical Society elected its officers at its annual meeting on Oct. 6.

Suzanne Phillips was reelected president, Kelly Dearborn treasurer and Janet Benedetto secretary.

“We are still looking for a vice president for programs,” Phillips said.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

Advertisement

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 16, 1974, that Katherine Hurd of South Street and Winnie Hickman of West Gorham traveled to Ossipee, New Hampshire, on a foliage viewing venture.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $35,680,634,083,932.18.

Copy the Story Link