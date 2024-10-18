BRUNSWICK – Martha “Marty” E. Rea, 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Avita of Brunswick.

Martha was born in Bath on April 17, 1944, a daughter of Albert E. and Doris L. (Crooker) Rea and quickly became known as “Marty”. She was a proud graduate of Morse High School in the class of 1962, Gorham State Teachers College in the class of 1966 and was employed as an elementary school teacher in Elliot for many years before retiring in 2000.

Marty was passionate about her heritage and beginning in college, worked tirelessly on the family history with both local and Italian roots. She researched, wrote, and built binders of information for family members and the Patten Free Library in Bath.

Marty loved sports and camping in her younger days and was very active in Girl Scouting. For many years her summers were spent as a camp councilor in both Maine and Vermont. She carried those memories into later life while remaining active in bowling and the annual Audubon bird counts. And, never far from her heart were her many cats that she rescued and cared for in her wonderful “Catteau”.

In retirement, Marty lovingly volunteered with the Kittery Historical and Naval Museum in Kittery, assisting with their many displays, and working with the classroom visits from local schools.

Marty is survived by her sister, Joanne Marco and her husband Richard of Bath; one nephew, Todd Marco and his wife Geniene of Bath, one niece, Kari McKenna and her husband Shane of Bath; five great-nieces and nephews, Wesley McKenna, Cameron Marco, Patrick McKenna, Dominic Marco and Eliza Marco.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Avita of Brunswick and Affinity Hospice for the warmth and love shown to Marty during her stay with you.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

The Patten Free Library

33 Summer St

Bath, ME 04530 or:

Sagadahoc Preservation, INC

880 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

West Bath Historical Society

219 Foster’s Point Rd.

West Bath, ME 04530

