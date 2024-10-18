BRUNSWICK – October 11, 2024, marked the passing of Nancy May Simmons Giveen of Brunswick, age 86. Nancy was born in Bath on May 17, 1937, to Mulford F. and Esther M. Simmons. She attended Brunswick High School. After a serious accident left her unable to walk for a year, she graduated in 1955 from Bridge Academy in Dresden.

Nancy loved to sing. She performed at the Bath Opera House, Camden Opera House and various other venues earning accolades and awards. For example, she and Russ Adams were joint recipients of the Maine Country Music Association Gospel Award in 2001. She produced a very successful Country Western Show for Senior Spectrum. More recently she won the Brunswick Rotary Hometown Idol 2012 Adult Vocal Ensemble.

She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the age of 22. She quietly and faithfully performed many acts of service during her years as a member. She moved to various places in her life but returned to the Brunswick area in 1968. She was loving and giving. During her life she often hosted stranded people, housed sick loved ones or area college students who needed housing, gave helpful advice and even saved a few lives. Family was very important to her, and she did a lot of genealogy, keeping close contact with many relatives. She also loved to sew and was known for her original and colorful outfits.

﻿Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her 2nd husband Robert M. Giveen; her brother Mulford “Skip” Simmons Jr; and stepdaughter, Janet Gunter and step-son-in-law Derke Esler.

She is survived by daughter Heather Thornton and son-in-law Bruce Thornton of Sidney, daughter Melinda Wright and son-in-law Scott Wright of Brunswick, and stepdaughter Eleanor Esler of Crystal River, Fla.l grandson R. Brandon Sedgwick and wife Rebeccah of Newnan, Ga., granddaughter Sarah Umari and husband Ryan of Auburn, Calif., granddaughter Candin Boucher and husband Mark of Harrison, and grandson Christopher Penney and wife Joy of Clinton; nine step-grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and nine step-great grandchildren.

﻿The funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal Street Brunswick, Maine. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following. Nancy requested no flowers at her funeral.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers, a small donation towards the engraving of her headstone would be accepted.

Donations sent to:

Five County Credit Union

PO Box 598

Bath, ME 04530

Memo: Nancy Giveen Account

﻿

