I urge Westbrook citizens to vote for David Morse for mayor. Less than a year ago Morse found himself as acting mayor of Westbrook. It was a role he did not anticipate, but took on with a steady, thoughtful leadership. Morse is very accessible, and always open to new perspectives and public input. He is very fair and understands the benefits of a diverse community. Calm in the face of challenges, he treats people with respect and understanding even when you might disagree. Importantly, he believes in and cares deeply about Westbrook, its citizens and its future. It has been an honor to work with David Morse over these last few years. He is a person that will not only lead effectively but whom we can, as mayor, be proud to have as the voice and face of Westbrook.

Michael Shaughnessy

Westbrook

Copy the Story Link