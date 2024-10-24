Buxton haddock supper buffet –Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Casco Spooktacular Saturday Supper – Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road. Baked beans, casseroles, a cauldron of chili, and homemade pies and desserts. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Chicken pot pie dinner – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. $10 per person.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All-you-can-eat; beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5.

