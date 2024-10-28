Teddy Peters rushed for three touchdowns as the Freeport football team ended its regular season with a 28-6 win over Poland on Friday in Freeport.

Peters scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, a 9-yard run in the second and an 8-yard run in the third. Ben Bolduc added a 6-yard scoring run later in the third quarter for a 28-0 lead. Poland’s Shawn West caught a 37-yard TD pass from Damon Martin in the fourth quarter.

Freeport (5-3) earned the No. 4-seed and will face No. 5 Oak Hill in the first round of the Class D South playoffs. The two teams did not play each other in the regular season.

MT. ARARAT 50, YARMOUTH 12: Dash Farrell scored four touchdowns (two rush, two receiving) in the first half to help lead the Eagles (6-2) over the Clippers (2-6) in Topsham on Friday.

Mt. Ararat lead 30-6 by the end of the first quarter and 44-6 at halftime. Wyatt Gawtry caught two touchdown passes for Yarmouth.

With the win, Mt. Ararat secured the No. 4 seed in the eight-man Large School playoffs and will host No. 5 Gray-New Gloucester at 6 p.m. on Friday.

LEWISTON 51, BRUNSWICK 0: Jeffrey Randall threw three touchdowns and added a safety on defense for the Blue Devils (4-3) in its big win over the Dragons (2-6) in Lewiston on Friday.

Lewiston put together a 30-point second quarter and led by 37 at the half. Lonnie Thomas finished with two touchdown receptions, while Damonte Spearman caught the other. Jayden Sands, Josue Luis, Joe Dube and Mekhi Young all scored rushing touchdowns.

Brunswick will play at York on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. The Class C South quarterfinal is a rematch of a Sept. 28 game, which the Dragons won, 24-20.

GREELY 44, MORSE 14: Noah Allen and Andrew Padgett both rushed for two touchdowns to help give the Rangers (7-1) a season finale win over the Shipbuilders (1-7) in Bath on Friday.

Ben McCarron (85-yarder) and Dominic Martone (42-yarder) also added rush touchdowns for Greely. Morse’s Dylan Root and Jackson Murray combined for seven completions, 107 yards and a touchdown. The Shipbuilders ran for 125 yards and a score.

As the No. 2-seed in the eight-man Large School playoffs, Greely has a first-round bye.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 7 GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, No. 10 FREEPORT 0: The Patriots (7-6-2) scored two second-half goals to eliminate the Falcons (3-11-1) on Saturday and move into the Class B South quarterfinals.

Griffin Richmond and Boje Kautz both scored for Gray-New Gloucester. Rylee Brooks and Carter Laliberty notched assists.

Tristan Cuttler saved eight shots for the Patriots, while Mason Vintinner saved one shot for the Falcons.

CROSS COUNTRY

Both the Freeport girls and boys teams placed first at the Southern Maine Class B regionals with 51 and 57 points, respectively, in Cumberland on Saturday. Lucy Huggett finished third overall (19:48.27) with teammates Lilah Hall (7th, 20:39.44) and Josie Spaulding (20:45.41) finishing in the top 10. Alex Gilbert (3rd, 16:41.29) and Conner Smith (4th, 16:51.50) were the top Falcons in the boys’ race.

Both the Morse girls and boys teams placed fifth in Cumberland with 135 and 152 points, respectively. Levi Riggs (17:18.08) finished fifth individually in the boys’ race. Frida Wright (21:42.71) finished in 15th in the girls’ race. All Freeport and Morse teams qualify for the state championships, held this Saturday in Cumberland.

At the Northern Maine Class A regionals in Belfast, the Mt. Ararat girls’ team qualified for states with a fifth-place finish. Mia Pierce (19th, 22:22.77) was the top runner for a team that finished with 145 points. The Brunswick girls and boys teams both qualified for the state meet with sixth place finishes (156 and 144 points, respectively). Ellie Gilman (10th, 21:22.56) and Jonathan Koehler (20th, 17:28.52) were the top finishers for the Dragons.

The Mt. Ararat boys’ team placed ninth with 217 points, narrowly missing the state meet by five points. Ian Britt (27th, 17:43.24) finished in the top 30, so he will race in Cumberland as an individual.

