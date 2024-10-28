Lulu Linkas scored three tries, eight conversions and a penalty kick in the Bowdoin College rugby team’s 99-0 win over the University of New England in Biddeford.

Bowdoin led 54-0 at halftime. This is Bowdoin’s largest margin of victory this season and the largest since an 99-0 win over Sacred Heart on Oct. 22, 2016.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, AMHERST 1: Maya Malenfant scored halfway through overtime to give the Polar Bears (6-8) its first overtime win of the season in Amherst, Mass. on Saturday.

Molly Donegan scored first for the Mammoths (8-6) in the second quarter, but Mackay Bommer tied the game with an assist from Malenfant in the third quarter.

Lauren O’Donald saved nine shots for Bowdoin, while Grace Puchalski saved two for Amherst.

MEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 1: The Mammoths (10-2-2) got out to a quick lead in the opening two minutes and never looked back, beating the Polar Bears (7-4-3) in Amherst on Saturday.

Advertisement

Mohammed Nuhu added two goals for Amherst after. Felipe Rueda Duran scored in the 31st minute, assisted by Arthur Dos Santos.

Bowdoin’s Alex Ainsworth saved three shots, and Amherst’s Trey Sheppard saved one.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, AMHERST 2: Two goals from Kayley Huleatt gave the Polar Bears (2-6-6) a draw on the road Saturday.

Amherst’s Abby Schwartz also scored a goal in each half. Precious Novidzro assisted the first score.

Charlotte Iannone saved a career-high 13 shots for Bowdoin. Mika Fisher saved four shots for Amherst.

FOOTBALL

TRINITY 34, BOWDOIN 14: Zander Zebrowski threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns as the Bantams (6-1) beat the Polar Bears (2-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Trinity’s Sean Clapp caught six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Peter Macaulay threw touchdown passes to Austin Hiscoe (6 yards) and Jed Hoggard (34 yards) for Bowdoin.

VOLLEYBALL

After splitting games with Smith College and Plattsburgh State, Bowdoin moved to 12-8 overall and 3-5 in the NESCAC.

Smith College (22-5) beat the Polar Bears in four sets in Northampton, Mass. on Saturday. Bowdoin swept Plattsburgh State (3-19) shortly afterward.

Copy the Story Link