Walking down Brunswick’s Maine Street past storefronts decorated with pumpkins and ghosts along newly completed sidewalks on a crisp fall evening as the sun was setting at an ever earlier hour, I thought about how much just that little piece of town has changed over a short period.

And it’s just a tiny piece of what comprises the entire Town of Brunswick. Certainly, there is a lot of thought that goes into the downtown area since it is the most visible print of the town and home to a high density of businesses. But there is also a lot of thought and effort that goes into the future plans for the town as a whole. That’s where the town’s Comprehensive Plan comes into play. From downtown to the town’s neighborhoods, trails, rivers and coasts, there is plenty to cover.

Back in 2021, the town began the process of updating its 2008 Comprehensive Plan but was stymied by the pandemic. I have fond memories of scribbling on “idea boards” at the Brunswick Junior High School gym back then with my girls, who are now students there. There were a variety of topics that the public was invited to comment upon. Those ideas, as well as many other resources, are available on the website dedicated to the plans’ update — planbrunswick.org. That was just the beginning of the public input process to develop the plan — a process that is now being restarted with an upcoming public meeting from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Brunswick High School gym.

While Brunswick’s coast is just one of many facets that define our town, it is among the most sensitive both in terms of development pressures as well as impacts from land-based activities. For that reason, this is one of the many areas that the Comprehensive Plan will include. There are 11 inventory areas that must be included — everything from economy, facilities and active recreation, housing, natural resources, cultural resources, marine resources to growth management and transportation infrastructure. The complete list of inventory areas is on the website listed previously.

The items most pertinent to the coast include the identification of significant water resources as well as their vulnerability to degradation, significant natural resources including those that are particularly unique, and marine resources including things like harbors, moorings and shell fishing and worming areas. There is an array of previously completed inventories and maps showing many of these resources and areas across the town that are eye-opening to learn about the great variety of what we have within our boundaries.

The town’s Department of Planning and Development is spearheading this effort along with a Steering Committee composed of community members and experts in many of the inventory areas. There is significant input from the town’s many committees as well, each of which have specific expertise and information that will be included. The process, now back underway, will continue with public meetings like the one coming up on Nov. 13 as well as regular meetings of the Steering Committee. Once the plan is complete, it will be presented at a public Town Council meeting and then passed on to the state for final approval.

Who knew that the ghosts and goblins that catch your eye on Maine Street could connect to a visioning for the future of Brunswick. Regardless of whether you’re more concerned with housing, the economy or the environment, the upcoming meeting is an opportunity to have a direct local impact in shaping our town — something to think about as we approach Election Day and the many decisions to be made in Brunswick and beyond.

Susan Olcott is the director of strategic partnerships at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

