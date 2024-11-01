FREEPORT – Roberta “Bobbie” West (Evans) Rasch passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 19, 2024 with her daughters by her side.

﻿She was born on Jan. 1, 1930, to Alfred G. Evans, Sr. and Laura Grace (Tilley) Evans in Quincy, Mass. The family later moved to Cranston, RI, where she grew up, one of eight siblings. After graduating from Cranston High East in 1947, she worked at the Providence Gas Company.

﻿In 1950 she married Vernon H. Rasch Jr., “Buddy.” When he joined the Navy, Bobbie quickly became used to the life of a military wife. They raised three children together, daughters Verne (Matson), Robin Rasch and son Steven Rasch.

﻿Bobbie was cherished by family and friends alike. She was always thoughtful, heartfelt and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by many.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Buddy; her son, Steven; her seven siblings; and her longtime companion, Bill May.

She is survived by her daughters, Verne and Robin; her grandchildren, Ben and Lee Matson, Lauren (Rasch) Morrell and Eugene Cannata Jr.; and her great grandchildren, Ean Matson and Natalie Morrell. She is also survived by her special bonus family, the Harlows; plus many nieces, nephews and friends whom she also considered family.

﻿At Bobbie’s request there will be no formal services. A private celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to:

CHANS Home Health & Hospice

60 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link