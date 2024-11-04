Norway Savings Bank recently announced the appointment of Ashley Morrill and Christine MonteCalvo as market supervisors to serve the bank’s two Brunswick branches (83 Maine St. and 14 Gurnet Road) and Topsham branch (47 Topsham Fair Mall Road).

Morrill has been a part of the Norway Savings team since 2021, most recently as a customer relations representative at the bank’s Congress Street branch in Portland. Morrill has extensive banking experience, including past employment at two other Maine banks. She has lived in Maine for 16 years and attended Casco Bay High School and the University of Southern Maine.

“I’m so excited to continue my growth and career path here at NSB,” Morrill said in a prepared release from the bank. “This is a big achievement for me. It’s been such a wonderful journey to get to where I am now.”

MonteCalvo is a South Portland native who now lives in the Lewiston area. Her banking experience spans almost 20 years.

“It includes all positions within the branch from teller to branch manager,” MonteCalvo said. “After spending time in back office positions, I realized being in the branch was the best place for me.”

