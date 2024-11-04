Norway Savings Bank recently announced the appointment of Ashley Morrill and Christine MonteCalvo as market supervisors to serve the bank’s two Brunswick branches (83 Maine St. and 14 Gurnet Road) and Topsham branch (47 Topsham Fair Mall Road).
Morrill has been a part of the Norway Savings team since 2021, most recently as a customer relations representative at the bank’s Congress Street branch in Portland. Morrill has extensive banking experience, including past employment at two other Maine banks. She has lived in Maine for 16 years and attended Casco Bay High School and the University of Southern Maine.
“I’m so excited to continue my growth and career path here at NSB,” Morrill said in a prepared release from the bank. “This is a big achievement for me. It’s been such a wonderful journey to get to where I am now.”
MonteCalvo is a South Portland native who now lives in the Lewiston area. Her banking experience spans almost 20 years.
“It includes all positions within the branch from teller to branch manager,” MonteCalvo said. “After spending time in back office positions, I realized being in the branch was the best place for me.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.