WINTHROP — Tuesday’s Class D South final was the longest game the Richmond boys soccer team played all year. It was also the most rewarding.

After both teams went scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods, Richmond defeated defending state champion Monmouth 1-0 by winning a penalty kick shootout, 4-1.

Kenny Mecham scored first for Richmond (15-1), and Rory Foyt matched for Monmouth (12-3-1). That was the Mustangs’ first and only goal.

Rhys Terry and Jacob Gay scored on the Bobcats’ next two attempts, leaving Brady Alexander’s shot to clinch a trip to the Class D state championship.

“Pick a side and pray,” said Richmond goalkeeper David Edwards about his shootout mentality.

Edwards saved six shots for the Bobcats, including one during the shootout. Lewis Lamoreau saved three shots for Monmouth.

Advertisement

“I’m very, very, very proud,” head coach Peter Gardner said.

Second-seeded Monmouth had six shots on goal compared to top-seeded Richmond’s three. The Mustangs also took six corner kicks compared to the Bobcats’ three.

Richmond returns to the Class D state championship for the first time since 2017, and is set to face the winner between third-seeded Fort Fairfield and fourth-seeded Easton on Saturday at Morse High School in Bath.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link